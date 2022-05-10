2022년 4월 26일, 국가지식산권국(CNIPA)은 '2021년 지식재산권 행정 보호의 대표적 사례' 총 30건을 사례 선정, 온라인 투표, 전문가 심사의 과정을 통해 최종 확정·공개함

선정된 사례들은 행정 보호의 효율성 및 신속성, 지역 간 법 집행 협력, 지식재산권 보호 등의 측면에서 높은 대표성과 관심도 및 영향력을 가지고 있으며, 최근 중국이 국제조약을 적극적으로 이행하고 지식재산권 보호를 전면적으로 강화하는 등의 노력에 대한 성과를 보여줌

(1) 상표(총 10건)

  • (권리 유형) 단어·그래픽·문자와 같은 전통적인 상표, 색상 조합 상표와 같은 새로운 유형의 상표 등
  • (사건 유형) 상표의 위조, 상표 일반 불법행위, 유명 상표권 침해 등

(2) 특허(총 10건)

  • (권리 유형) 특허, 실용신안, 디자인 등
  • (사건 유형) 특허 침해 분쟁의 행정재결2), 가짜 특허에 대한 조사 및 처벌, 특허 보상의 행정조정 등

(3) 지리적 표시, 올림픽 표지, 특수 표지 등(총 10건)

  • (권리 유형) 중국-EU 지리적 표시 협정의 제1차 품목인 보르도 와인의 단체상표, 올림픽 문자, 그래픽 로고, 중국 공산당 100주년 기념행사 특수 표지 등
  • (사건 유형) 지리적 표시 제품명의 무단 사용, 단체상표 및 증명상표 전용권 침해, 올림픽 표지 및 특수 표지 독점권 침해 등

