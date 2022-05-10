China:
중국 국가지식산권국, 2021년 지식재산권 행정 보호의 대표적 사례 공개
2022년 4월 26일,
국가지식산권국(CNIPA)은
'2021년 지식재산권
행정 보호의 대표적
사례' 총 30건을 사례
선정, 온라인 투표,
전문가 심사의
과정을 통해 최종
확정·공개함
선정된 사례들은
행정 보호의 효율성
및 신속성, 지역 간
법 집행 협력,
지식재산권 보호
등의 측면에서 높은
대표성과 관심도 및
영향력을 가지고
있으며, 최근 중국이
국제조약을
적극적으로
이행하고
지식재산권 보호를
전면적으로
강화하는 등의
노력에 대한 성과를
보여줌
(1) 상표(총 10건)
- (권리 유형)
단어·그래픽·문자와
같은 전통적인 상표,
색상 조합 상표와
같은 새로운 유형의
상표 등
- (사건 유형) 상표의
위조, 상표 일반
불법행위, 유명
상표권 침해 등
(2) 특허(총 10건)
- (권리 유형) 특허,
실용신안, 디자인
등
- (사건 유형) 특허
침해 분쟁의
행정재결2), 가짜
특허에 대한 조사 및
처벌, 특허 보상의
행정조정 등
(3) 지리적 표시,
올림픽 표지, 특수
표지 등(총 10건)
- (권리 유형) 중국-EU
지리적 표시 협정의
제1차 품목인 보르도
와인의 단체상표,
올림픽 문자, 그래픽
로고, 중국 공산당
100주년 기념행사
특수 표지 등
- (사건 유형) 지리적
표시 제품명의 무단
사용, 단체상표 및
증명상표 전용권
침해, 올림픽 표지
및 특수 표지 독점권
침해 등
