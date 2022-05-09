China:
由"REPUBLIC"一词引发的关于"其他不良影响"的一些思考
09 May 2022
CCPIT Patent & Trademark Law Office
近日，北京市高级人民法院针对第9类第37677076号"REPUBLIC
OF
GAMERS"商标驳回复审做出终审判决，认为"REPUBLIC"作为诉争商标的构成要素可能对我国社会公共利益和公共秩序产生消极、负面影响，构成《商标法》第十条第一款第（八）项规定之情形。
无独有偶，笔者自己办理的国际注册第1492448
号"PACIFIC
REPUBLIC"商标也被北京知识产权法院裁定认为属于《商标法》第十条第一款第（八）项所指的具有"其他不良影响"的情形。北知院在判决中明确指出"REPUBLIC"的中文译文"共和国"系具有一定政治色彩的词汇。目前，该案在二审程序中。
上述两件案例引起笔者一系列的思考：1、是否所有含有"REPUBLIC"一词的标志都具有"其他不良影响"？2、个案审查原则和审查标准一致性原则在认定"其他不良影响"时该如何适用？3、什么情况下，标志的实际使用可以纳为"其他不良影响"的参考因素？
文章正文请点击此处。
