A compter du 5 mai 2022, la Chine pourra être désigné au sein d'un modèle international. Il s'agit du 94ème membre du système de la Haye. Les titulaires de modèle auront le choix désormais entre le dépôt national ou international pour protéger leur modèle en Chine.

