China:
Système De La Haye – Modèle International : Adhésion De La Chine
29 April 2022
Novagraaf Group
A compter du 5 mai 2022, la Chine pourra être
désigné au sein d'un modèle
international. Il s'agit du 94ème membre du
système de la Haye. Les titulaires de modèle auront
le choix désormais entre le dépôt national ou
international pour protéger leur modèle en Chine.
