China saw progress in its crackdown on copyright infringement and counterfeiting in 2021, part of efforts to enhance intellectual property rights (IPR) protection, the country's top market regulator said on March 11.

Last year, market regulators at various levels handled nearly 515,000 cases related to IPR protection, including about 36,000 trademark violation cases, according to a statement issued by the State Administration for Market Regulation.

More than 84,000 enforcement operations were carried out in key markets where infringements and counterfeiting are frequent, the statement said.

The administration further strengthened the governance over key fields, commodities and markets during the period to protect the legitimate rights of consumers and create a sound business environment.

http://english.ipraction.gov.cn/article/ns/202203/373547.html

