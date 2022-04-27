China:
CNIPA-EAPO PPH Pilot Program Extended
According to a decision jointly made by CNIPA and EAPO, the
CNIPA-EAPO PPH pilot program, launched on April 1, 2018, will be
extended for another year between April 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023.
Relevant requirements and procedures to submit PPH requests to the
two offices remain unchanged.
http://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2022/3/11/art_1340_173992.html
