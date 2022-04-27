ARTICLE

According to a decision jointly made by CNIPA and EAPO, the CNIPA-EAPO PPH pilot program, launched on April 1, 2018, will be extended for another year between April 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023. Relevant requirements and procedures to submit PPH requests to the two offices remain unchanged.

