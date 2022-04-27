ARTICLE

On 17 March 2022, the Supreme People's Court issued the Interpretation on Several Issues Concerning the Application of the Anti-Unfair Competition Law of the People's Republic of China (hereinafter referred to as the Interpretation), which came into effect on 20 March 2022. The Interpretation has a total of 29 articles and makes detailed provisions on Article 2 of the Anti-Unfair Competition Law, counterfeiting and confusion, false publicity, and online unfair competition, etc.

The Interpretation is an important measure for the Supreme People's Court to deeply study and implement Xi Jinping's Thought on the Rule of Law, give full play to the role of intellectual property adjudication, and respond to the judicial needs of new fields and new industries in a timely manner. The implementation of the Interpretation is of great significance for strengthening the anti-unfair competition judiciary, strengthening the basic position of competition policy, and promoting the formation of an efficient, standardized and unified domestic market with fair competition.

See the link below for the full text of the Interpretation:

https://www.court.gov.cn/fabu-xiangqing-351291.html

