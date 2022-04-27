ARTICLE

The IP culture concept of respecting knowledge, advocating innovation, integrity, law-abiding, and fair competition has penetrated deep into the hearts of the public and provided strong support for building China into an IP powerhouse. On March 30, the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) held a regular press conference, introducing IP culture development and the future work plan for the first time. Heng Fuguang, Spokesperson and Deputy Director General of the General Affairs Office of the CNIPA, spoke at the meeting.

The reporter learned at the press conference that, over the years, the CNIPA has made continuous efforts to promote IP culture development and played an active part in fostering a publicity paradigm featuring the involvement of multiple parties and coordination with other fields. The awareness of respecting and protecting intellectual property rights (IPRs) has been significantly improved in the whole society, and innovative entities have leveraged IPRs to shore up their competitiveness.

Four features of the 2022 National IP Publicity Week. The 2022 National IP Publicity Week activities, with the theme of "Embarking on a New Journey to Build China into an IP Powerhouse", highlight four features of paying more attention to the theme and main tasks, focusing on IP work at the community level, strengthening communication and interaction, and telling stories well.

A total of 690,000 IP professionals in China. IP specialists is the most fundamental, core and critical element in developing the IP industry and helping China become a global center for IPRs. In terms of personnel training, it's learned that more than 50 universities across China have established IP colleges and hundreds of universities have set up IP majors, along with 26 national IP training bases nationwide. For the evaluation of IP professionals, Feng stated that IP will be officially included in the professional subjects of China's national economic professional and technical qualification examination.

