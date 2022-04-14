最近、「知的財産権管理」（Managing Intellectual Property, MIP）は、「IP STARS 2022」商標分野リード事務所リストを発表した。

当所商標チームが、再度にMIP国内リード事務所に選出し、それぞれ、Trade mark contentious - domestic firms、及びTrade mark prosecution - domestic firms（Tier2）に入選した。

1183322a.jpg

これまで、当所は14年連続にMIPに入選した。今後も、「プロ意識を持ち、クライアント様を第一に」のサービス理念を持ち、クライアント様にワンストップ知的財産権サービスを提供することに注力する。

1183322b.jpg

