China:
当所、14年連続MIP傑出知的財産権事務所に選出
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
最近、「知的財産権管理」（Managing
Intellectual Property, MIP）は、「IP STARS
2022」商標分野リード事務所リストを発表した。
当所商標チームが、再度にMIP国内リード事務所に選出し、それぞれ、Trade
mark contentious - domestic firms、及びTrade mark
prosecution - domestic
firms（Tier2）に入選した。
これまで、当所は14年連続にMIPに入選した。今後も、「プロ意識を持ち、クライアント様を第一に」のサービス理念を持ち、クライアント様にワンストップ知的財産権サービスを提供することに注力する。
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
What Can Be Patented In India?
Intepat IP Services Pvt Ltd
Sections 3 and 4 of the Indian Patents Act, 1970 specifically state exclusions to what can be patented in India.