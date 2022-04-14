China:
国家知識産権局、知的財産権行政法執行指導事例の第2陣を公表
3月29日、国家知識産権局が第2陣の知的財産権行政法執行指導事例として、3件（指導事例第6〜8号）を公表した。
2020年12月、国家知識産権局は第1陣として5件の
指導事例（1〜5号）を公表した。法の執行基準を統一させ、事件処理の水準を高め、全国の知的財産権行政法執行活動に対する指導を強化することが狙いであるという。
今回公表された3件はそれぞれ、同一特許を繰り返し侵害した者に対して行政処罰を下したという特許侵害紛争事件、青島ビールの空き瓶を回収して偽造に転用するという商標権侵害事件、高級家具デザインをめぐる意匠侵害紛争事件であった。
この中で、3件目は当事者同士が行政当局による調停のもとで合意に至った後、合意書について人民法院による司法確認を申し込み、強制執行力を確保したという意匠侵害紛争事件で、行政保護と司法保護による連携効果でも指導的意義があるとみられる。
出所：中国知識産権資訊網
