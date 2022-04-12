China:
중국 농업농촌부 등, 종자업의 지식재산권 보호 및 위조품 단속에 관한 지도 의견 발표
2022년 3월 25일, 중국
농업농촌부(农业农村部)는 최고인민법원(最高人民法院),
최고인민검찰원(最高人民检察院),
공업정보화부(工业和信息化部),
공안부(公安部),
시장감독관리총국(市场监管总局),
국가지식산권국(国家知识产权局)
6개 부처와 함께
'종자업의
지식재산권 보호와
위조 및 상표권 침해
단속, 종자업 진흥에
좋은 환경 조성에
관한 지도
의견(关于保护种业知识产权打击假冒伪劣套牌侵权营造种业振兴良好环境的指导意见)'을
발표함
농업농촌부 등은
중앙정부 및
국무원의 종자업
진흥 추진과
지식재산권 보호
강화에 관한 정책
결정을 관철하여
개정 종자법 시행을
통해 종자업의
지식재산권 보호
수준을 향상시키고
위조 및 상표권 침해
등의 위법 범죄행위
등을 엄단하며
종자업 진흥에 좋은
환경을 조성하기
위하여 동 의견을
제시함
동 의견의
주요내용은 다음과
같음
