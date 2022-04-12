ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Dear readers,

We are writing and editing the current issue of gossIP "working from home". The city of Shanghai is facing a big flare-up of Covid19 cases and therefore it is implementing a very strict lockdown.

The first article talks about a very hot topic: the metaverse and its IP implications. In fact, Banksy's work has been tokenized as a unit of data stored on a blockchain, and the "infringer" is not even afraid of being sued. Why? We give our explanation on this issue.

Getting stocked with food for your lockdown? Make sure you buy the original South Korean food, as some Chinese companies made knockoffs that look very similar or even nearly identical to the original Korean products. A number of key South Korean food companies have formed a joint consultative body to file a lawsuit.

And talking about food, we have some head ups for you about the National Food Security Standard, which is crucial to anyone who works in the food industry: many people are not clear about the classification of National Standard, which is important to foreign exporters.

But before that, in the third article we give you guidelines to companies on how to collect, store and process employees' personal information under the Personal Information Protection Law ("PIPL").

We end the April issue with a hot news: The 1999 WIPO's Hague System Act will enter into force in China on May 5, 2022. Do you know what it means for Chinese companies and designers?

Download >> GossIP – April, 2022, HFG Law&Intellectual Property Newsletter

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.