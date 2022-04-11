China:
国家知識産権局、外資系企業の知的財産権保護を強化 直近3年間に約1万3000件摘発
中国国家知識産権局（CNIPA）は国内外の企業が平等に扱われ、公平に競争できる法治環境の整備に向けて、外資系企業の知的財産権の保護強化に取り組んでいる。2019年から2021年までの3年間に外資系企業に関わる約1万3000件の知的財産権紛争事件を摘発し、外資系企業の知的財産権を侵害する違法行為を効果的に抑止した。
全国の知識産権局は直近3年、専利に関する行政上の法執行で取り扱った権利侵害紛争事件を見ると、2019年は3万8600件、前年に比べて13.7％増加し、2020年は同9.9％増の4万2400件、2021年は同17.4％増の4万9800件であった。処理済み件数は、2019年が3万6600件、前年比5.8％増、2020年が4万700件、前年比11.2％増、2021年が4万9500件、前年比21.5％増となっている。地域別にみれば、東部、中部地域に権利侵害紛争事件が多発し、浙江、広東、江蘇、四川、福建、湖北、安徽、河北、山東、上海のトップ10地域の合計は全国の87.4％を占めているという。
出所：国家知識産権網
