3月29日、「広東省知的財産権保護条例」は広東省第13期人民代表大会常務委員会の第41回会議で可決され、今年5月1日より施行されることになった。「条例」は知的財産保護の難題の解消をめぐり、「厳格な保護、大規模な保護、迅速な保護、および同時保護」の原則に基づき、より厳格な知的財産権保護システムを構築することにしている。

広東省では近年、知的財産権保護に関する政策措置が相次いで打ち出されてきた一方、「挙証が困難で、権利行使に時間とコストがかかり、十分な賠償が得られない」などの難題が依然として存在しており、それによって引き起こされる「訴訟に勝ったが市場を失った」という困惑状況への対策が求められている。

「条例」では、権利の迅速な確定、再犯行為への重罰、信用喪失、懲罰的賠償の適用などの点から、対策が示されている。例えば、侵害者が他人の知的財産権侵害により行政処罰を受け、または人民法院から判決が下された後に、同一の侵害行為を再び実施する場合、重く処罰することができるとしている。

出所：中国打撃侵権工作網

