China is the 94th country to join the Hague System for the international protection of Designs. On February 5, 2022 China deposited its instrument of accession to the 1999 Geneva Act of the Hague Agreement and now China is a contracting party on the 1999 Act and a member of the Hague Union.

The 1999 WIPO's Hague System Act will enter into force in China on May 5, 2022.

WIPO's Hague System provides a unique international mechanism for securing and managing design rights simultaneously in 94 countries through one application, in one language with one set of fees.

Thanks to China accession to the Hague System, companies and designers in China will be able to apply for international protection of their designs in all 94 countries covered by the Hague system, facilitating them in international markets.

As non-resident in China, from May 5th 2022 companies and individuals will be able to guarantee the international protection of designs also in China, facilitating the expansion of their business in one of the largest and most dynamic markets in the world.

IMPORTANT: The instrument of accession also specified that the 1999 Act will not be applied in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region or the Macao Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China until otherwise notified by the Government of the People's Republic of China.

