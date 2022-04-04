最近、杭州税関傘下の金華税関が、「POKEMON」商標権を侵害している40万枚以上のゲームカードを差し押さえた。　

先日、金華税関が「マフラー」と申告された輸出品を検査したところ、その中で、「 POKEMON」商標が付き、輸出申告されていない多数のゲームカードを発見した。ゲームカードの輸出企業は許諾証書を提示しなかったため、税関職員は直ちに知的財産権保護措置を発動した。 調べた結果、「POKEMON」商標を侵害している疑いのあるゲームカードは合わせて3648箱、合計40万5000枚あったことがわかった。通知を受けた権利者は鑑定を行い、すべてがその商標権を侵害しているものだと確認し、知的財産権税関保護措置の実施を税関に申し込んだ。税関では現在、さらなる調査を進めているという。

出所：中国打撃侵権工作網

