China:
広東省の知的財産権総合実力は9年連続で全国TOP1
3月22日、広東省知的財産権活動推進テレビ会議によると、2021年、同省は知的財産権の全チェーンにおける保護を強化し、中央政府が実施した初の地方の知財保護活動を対象とした検査の中で「最優秀」レベルと評価され、省全体の知的財産権総合実力は9年連続で全国1位にランクされ、「第14次5カ年計画」に向けて幸先よいスタートを切った。
統計によると、昨年、広東の
知的財産権の「高品質発展」「保護発展」「商標ブランド発展」の三つの指数は全国トップで、273の高価値特許育成センターを設立した。また、高価値特許登録件数、戦略的産業特許登録件数、有効特許登録件数、商標登録件数、PCT特許出願件数、マドリード商標国際出願件数、中国特許賞の受賞回数はいずれも全国一。すでに国家レベルの知的財産権保護センター13箇所、省レベルの権益保護センター15箇所及びワークステーション181箇所を完成させている。知的財産権担保融資の総額は33%増加し、特許集約型産業の付加価値額の対GDP比は18％に達した。
出所：中国打撃侵権工作網
