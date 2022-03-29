China:
CNIPA、知的財産権発展推進業務ガイドライン2022を発表
最近、国家知識産権局、「知的財産権の質の高い発展を推進するための年次業務ガイドライン（2022）」（以下、「業務ガイド」）を公表し、今年末までに、
知的財産権強国の建設メカニズムをさらに健全化し、イノベーションの活力を一層引き出し、新たな発展構造の構築においてより大きな力を発揮するという目標を掲げた。
「業務ガイド」は知的財産権の創造、保護、運用、サービス、管理という5つの観点から、具体的な目標と主要任務を明確にした。知的財産の創造関連では、「特許審査の質及び効率を向上させるための特別実施計画（2019〜2022年）」で設定された目標を全面的に達成し、特許の審査期間を16.5ヶ月に、高価値特許の審査期間を13.8ヶ月に、商標登録の平均審査期間を4ヶ月にまで短縮するとした。
知財の運用関連では、「知的財産権を担保とする融資の普及率をさらに高め、融資を受けた中小企業の増加率が10％以上に達し、国内総生産(GDP)に占める特許集約型産業の付加価値の割合が引き続き増加し、国民経済発展への貢献がより顕著になる」という目標を打ち出している。
出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト
