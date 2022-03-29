China:
中国リニアモーターカーの商用化3.0バージョン、同済大で試験完了
中国の大手鉄道車両メーカー「中国中車」が3月10日の発表によると、同社が開発し、中国が完全な自主知的財産権を有する「商用リニアモーターカー3.0」列車が、同済大学高速リニア試験ラインで動的試験とシステム総合調整・試験を完了した。
中国の技術者が独自に開発した新製品として、「商用
リニアモーターカー3.0」は最高時速200キロで、1.0と2.0バージョン列車の技術的利点を完全に吸収したうえ、多くの技術で新たなブレークスルーを実現し、全世界における高速リニアと低速リニアの間の「時速の空白」を埋める中速リニアモーターカーである。
2016年7月、中速リニアモーターカーの研究開発が、科学技術部の「第13次5カ年計画」期の主要科学技術プロジェクトとして承認された。中国中車の主導の下で、20を超える国内企業と科学研究機関が共同開発に参加した。
出所：中国保護知識産権網
