最近、深セン市中級人民法院（地裁）は、小米科技（Xiaomi）商標権侵害及び不正競争事件を審理する中、文書提出命令と職権証拠調べの手続きを活用し、損害賠償額の認定問題を効果的に解決し、懲罰的損害賠償制度を適用して、被告に3000万元(1元は約18.4円)の損害賠償金の支払いを言い渡した。

 

原告の小米科技は携帯電話などで急成長している通信機器メーカーで、被告の「深セン小米」はデジタル製品を販売するEC業者である。深セン小米は2019年より天猫（Tmall）で店舗を開設し、「小米デジタル専門店」や「小米」等のロゴを使用して、充電器、マッサージ器など182品目の商品を販売していたため、小米科技により訴えられた。

裁判所は審理する中、侵害行為によって生み出された利益を算出するために、被告に対して「文書提出命令」を下し、取引記録や帳簿などを提出するよう命じた。裁判所は、被告に「文書提出命令に従わない場合、原告の主張を真実とみなすことができる」という法的結果を説明したにも関わらず、被告は正当な理由がなく、証拠書類の提出を拒否した。そのため、裁判所は原告側の主張が成立すると推定し、同業界平均利益率30.78%で本件の利益を算出すると決定した。

深セン裁判所は、被告である深セン小米は故意に侵害行為を実施し、投資プロモーションなどにより侵害の範囲を拡大し、クレームされた後も依然として侵害行為を継続するなどの要素を考慮し、懲罰的損害賠償を適用し、損害賠償金および合理的支出計3000万元の支払いと謝罪を被告に命じた。

今回の判決は、原告と被告いずれも上訴せずに確定したという。

出所：中国打撃侵権工作網

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.