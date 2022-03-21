3月5日に開幕した第13期全国人民代表大会（全人代）の第5回会議で国務院の李克強総理が行った「政府活動報告」の中で、「知的財産権の保護を強化する」旨が引き続き表明された。

李総理は政府活動報告の中で「知的財産権の保護と運用を強化し、集積回路、人工知能(AI)などのデジタル産業を大きく育て、無形文化財の保護、伝承を強化する」とした。

企業によるイノベーションについて、李総理は企業のイノベーションの主体としての地位を強化し、基幹核心技術難関攻略を持続的に推進し、産・学・研・ 用連携を深めることが必要であると指摘した上、国が企業のイノベーションに対して大規模な資金支援と奨励政策を実施すると表明した。

李総理はまた、インダストリアル・インターネットの発展を加速し、集積回路、人工知能(AI)などのデジタル産業を大きく育て、重要なソフトウェア・ハードウェアのイノベーション能力と供給能力を向上させるとした。

