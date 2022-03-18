Dear readers,

Spring has started with some special news and trademark cases from your favorite law firm.

We start the first issue of 2022 with a case that sees a brand fighting against the CNIPA for the registration in China of a trademark similar to a national flag. But Tommy Hilfiger is very determined with the protection of its brand and finally succeeded.

Still on trademark topic, we discuss the "MatePod" trademark registered by Huawei and opposed by Apple. Huawei, during the years, won several trademark cases with other big companies, such as Chanel and Under Armour. Read along to see what happened.

Right after, the examination of the coexistence of similar trademarks, thanks to special agreements. But not all that glitters is gold: CNIPA and the courts can also decide to not accept the Letter od Agreement to protect the consumers. How do internet celebrities protect their IP right? As the case of one of the most famous Chinese internet celebrities shows, it's not easy to manage all the issues coming from different parties' agreements, especially when it comes to trademarks that worth a considerable amount of money.

Just before the last article, where we analyze the consequences of defects in writing food labels, it's time for CNIPA to take stock of the past year with a short notice about the achievements in 2021. Last but not least, an announcement from HFG, which has gained two new partners!

Bless to Tommy Hilfiger, Yemen said

It is becoming a well-known fact that nowadays obtaining a trademark registration is more and more difficult in China. Through a comparison between 2020 and 2019, we can see that approval rate of trademark registration decreased from 81% to 61%.

Sometimes the applications are rejected due to grounds not even considered by the Applicant when filing the application with the CNIPA.

This is what happened to the famous American brand Tommy Hilfiger, which has recently faced a long battle with the Chinese trademark office in order to get the protection of its iconic strip-mark.

Let's start with the background of this case.

