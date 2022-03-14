China:
最高人民法院知的財産法廷、2021年度の年次報告書を発表
最近、最高人民法院（最高裁）が、「最高人民法院知的財産法廷年次報告書(2021年)」を発表した。「報告書」によれば、昨年、技術類知的財産権・独占事件の受理件数と結審件数はそれぞれ5238件(新規4335件)と3460件であり、2020年に比べてそれぞれ36.4%増と24.1%%増となっている。
昨年、裁判官1人当たりの処理件数は前年比1.2%増の83.5件。各種事件の平均審理期間は134日で、民事第二審と行政第二審はそれぞれ129.4日と143.6日だった。当事者間の対立が激化し、難しい事件が増加したことにより、平均審理期間は前年に比べてやや増えたという結果となった。
裁判の結果から見ると、昨年結審した3460件のうち、原審維持は65.7%の2272件、訴訟取下げは14.7%の509件、民事調停（民事調停調書が発行された場合）は5.7%の198件、差戻し・改判は13.5%の468件、その他は13件であった。
昨年、国外、香港・マカオ・台湾関連事件の受理件数は前年同期比16.2%増の437件で、受理件数全体の10.1%を占めている。内訳は、民事二審事件が176件、行政二審事件が261件だった。
出所：最高人民法院公式サイト
