ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Please click here to view the full article.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China

Patent Law in India Anand & Anand The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.

New framework for intellectual property commercialisation in Australia Bennett & Philp Lawyers Improving research commercialisation to secure Australia's economic and industrial future is a top government priority.

Assignment And Licensing Of Copyright S&A Law Offices Copyright is a protection given to the creators of certain types of works as an acknowledgment to their intellectual input

Process: Trademark Registration In India Intepat IP Services Pvt Ltd Many entrepreneurs do not comprehend the importance of a TM search.

My website, images or online content has been copied – what can I do about it? Madgwicks What is the law & your options when you webpage, images or online content has been copied?