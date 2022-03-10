China:
당소 대리한 TOUS 개구쟁이 곰돌이 도형 상표 성공
TOUS는 1920년에
스페인에서
창립되었고 보석
브랜드를 주로
경영하고 있다.백 년
가까운 역사를 가진
경사치
브랜드이다.토스
산하에는 보석
장신구와 가방,
시계, 안경, 향수 등
다양한 품목이
포함되어 있다.TOUS는
중국의 정저우,
우한, 항저우, 홍콩,
마카오, 대만 등
세계 곳곳에 매장을
개설했다.
