TOUS는 1920년에 스페인에서 창립되었고 보석 브랜드를 주로 경영하고 있다.백 년 가까운 역사를 가진 경사치 브랜드이다.토스 산하에는 보석 장신구와 가방, 시계, 안경, 향수 등 다양한 품목이 포함되어 있다.TOUS는 중국의 정저우, 우한, 항저우, 홍콩, 마카오, 대만 등 세계 곳곳에 매장을 개설했다.

