The CNIPA recently released its 14th Five-year Plan for Patent and Trademark Review ('Plan') setting out development goals to be reached by 2025. Of particular interest is the aim to reduce the average invention patent examination period from 20 months to 15 months and the average trademark examination period from eight to seven months, but there are also aims to respond more quickly and effectively to the development of emerging fields and new forms of business, to improve quality generally and to further promote the continued deepening of international cooperation in relation to examination.

According to the Plan, the main tasks of the patent and trademark review work over the 14th Five-Year Plan period include continuous improvement of the review system, steady improvement of review quality, continuous improvement of examination efficiency, coordinated promotion of application quality improvement, improvement of the operational efficiency of review authorities, reform of patent and trademark application and registration processes and comprehensive review of international cooperation.

Source: CNIPA

Link: https://www.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2022/1/20/art_541_172859.html

Date: 31 December 2021

