Date: 7 January 2022

At the National Conference of Director-Generals of Local IP Offices, held in Beijing on 6 January 2022, Changyu Shen, Commissioner of CNIPA, presented a work report summarizing the achievements of 2021 and listing the targets and tasks for 2022.

The Report summarized the work carried out in 2021, which demonstrates an improvement, in terms of both quantity and quality, in the IPR development indicators.

In relation to the creation of IP rights. Patent rights were granted to 696,000 inventions, 3.12 million utility models and 786,000 designs; the number of high-value invention patents per 10,000 people in China (excluding Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan) reached 7.5; 73,000 PCT international patent applications were accepted; 7.739 million trademark registration applications were approved; 5,928 Madrid international trademark registration applications were accepted; 99 products were protected by geographical indications; 477 applications for registration of a geographical mark as a collective trademark or certification mark were approved; and 13,000 integrated circuit layout designs were registered.

In relation to IP examination. The review cycle of patent applications for high-value inventions was shortened to 13.3 months; the review cycle for invention patent applications was shortened to 18.5 months; and the review cycle for trademark registrations stabilized at four months. The reduction in the review cycle for patent applications for high-value inventions and trademark registrations met the Five-year reform targets proposed by the State Council.

In relation to protection. CNIPA handled 49,800 administrative patent infringement cases, a year-on-year increase of 17.4%. Approval was given for the establishment of twenty-five Intellectual Property Protection Centers and Rapid Intellectual Property Right Protection Centers, to provide speedy, efficient, and low-cost services, and 50 Demonstration Areas for the protection of national geographical indication products. Public satisfaction with intellectual property protection further improved to 80.61 points.

Source: CNIPA

Link: https://www.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2022/1/7/art_53_172646.html

