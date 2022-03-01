ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The CNIPA announced that only electronic copies of trade mark registration certificates will be issued in 2022.

The China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) published an announcement on 12 October 2021 relating to the new practice of issuing registration certificates for national trade marks. According to the announcement, for trade marks published for registration from 1 January 2022 or any other registration certificates generated from 1 January 2022, the CNIPA will no longer issue trade mark registration certificates in paper format. In other words, paper registration certificates will be replaced by electronic copies of registration certificates.

There will be a transitional period from 15 October to 31 December 2021 where the CNIPA will issue both paper and electronic versions of trade mark registration certificates, until the new practice is in place from 1 January 2022.

The electronic version of registration certificate will have the same legal effect as the paper ones. The registrant may print out the electronic registration certificate for use if needed. The new practice is considered to be environmentally friendly and convenient for registrants.

The CNIPA's announcement is made in relation to national trade mark registrations only. For international registrations extended to China, the practice regarding registration certificates remains unchanged. For international registrations approved for territorial protection in China, the CNIPA will not issue a certificate of registration in any format. For proof of successful Madrid trade mark designation to China, the registrant will apply for a Certified Copy of Extract of Registration with the CNIPA. Without such certificate, transactions such as shop premises rental, online platform retail, court proceedings, AIC raid actions, border protection at the Customs may be inconvenienced or obstructed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.