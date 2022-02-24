ARTICLE

IP News

CNIPA Issued the Provisions on the Accountability System for Prevention and Punishment of IP Statistical Fabrication and Frauds

国知局印发《国家知识产权局防范和惩治知识产权统计造假弄虚作假的责任制规定》

Date：2022-02-08

In order to prevent the falsification of intellectual property statistics and ensure the quality of intellectual property statistical data, China National Intellectual Property Administration formulated and distributed the Provisions on the Responsibility System of China National Intellectual Property Administration for Preventing and Punishing the Falsification of Intellectual Property Statistics (hereinafter referred to as the Provisions). The "Provisions", a total of 10 articles, made clear that in case of statistical fraud and falsification in intellectual property of patents, trademarks, geographical indications, integrated circuit layout, etc. the directors of the relevant departments and units of China National Intellectual Property Administration are the first responsible persons, the branch directors are the main responsible persons, division principals and statisticians are direct responsible persons, and also defined the responsibilities of relevant staff members.

Source: http://www.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2022/2/8/art_75_173133.html

CNIPA Issued the Notice on Combating Malicious Squatting of Trade

国家知识产权局发布《关于依法打击恶意抢注“冰墩墩”“谷爱凌”等商标注册的通告》

Date：2022-02-14

Recently, China National Intellectual Property Administration has been protecting the intellectual properties of the Olympic Winter Games and Winter Paralympic Games and combating malicious registration of trade marks. It protects Beijing 2022 and emblems of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games and of Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games, etc. as well as the official mascots, Bing Dwen Dwen, Shuey Rhon Rhon, etc. through trade mark registrations though the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, and winter Olympic athlete names such as Eileen Gu through trade mark registration.

Malicious registration of trade marks related to the Olympic Winter Games has taken place frequently since 2019. In response, China National Intellectual Property Administration recently issued a Notice on Cracking Down on the Malicious Registration of Bing Dwen Dwen, Gu Ailing Eileen etc. according to Law. According to the Regulations on the Protection of Olympic Symbols and paragraph 1 (8) of Article 10 of the Trademark Law, 429 trade mark registration applications such as No. 41128524 Bing Dwen Dwen and No. 62453532 Eileen Gu were rejected; According to the first paragraph of Article 44 of the Trademark Law, 43 registered trademarks, such as No. 41126916 Xue Dwen Dwen and No. 38770198 Eileen Gu were declared invalid ex officio.

Source: https://www.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2022/2/14/art_75_173173.html

China Remained the Top PCT Filer in 2021

2021年中国PCT国际专利申请仍居全球第一

Date：2022-02-10

According to data released by WIPO on February 10, Chinese applicants submitted as many as 69,500 international patent applications through the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) in 2021, up 0.9% year on year. China topped the overall applications list for the third consecutive year, while Huawei topped this list for the fifth consecutive year. In 2021, Chinese applicants submitted up to 73,100 international trademark applications through the Madrid system, ranking third in the world after the United States and Germany.

In 2021, global innovators overcame the impact of COVID-19 to drive the total amount of PCT international patent applications to buck the trend and grow by 0.9% year-on-year, hitting a record high. The top five countries in terms of applications amount are China, the United States, Japan, South Korea and Germany. 13 Chinese enterprises, including Huawei, OPPO, BOE and ZTE, are among the top 50 in the global PCT list of international patent applicants, and 19 Chinese universities, including Zhejiang University and Tsinghua University, are among the top 50 in the global PCT list of international patent applicants

Source: https://www.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2022/2/10/art_53_173154.html

