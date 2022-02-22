With the effect of continuous COVID-19 prevention and control measures and increasing Covid-19 vaccination rate, 2021 is like a year of "rebirth after the disaster". People's life gradually returned to normal, and various recreational activities also recovered vibrantly. In this year, GUO Haozhe (Zhuangzhuang), the child we funded, also did not stop his training.

It was learned from the dean of the rehabilitation center that Zhuangzhuang, now 11 years old, has basically returned to normal after several years of rehabilitation training and is about to enter an ordinary school. Such news is exciting and encouraging. Taking this opportunity, we would like to thank everyone who has been providing support and help over the past few years. With joint efforts, we have helped 2 children recover their health! This also strengthens our determination to continue this charity work.

This year, we received a request for help from another child, Jing Yong. Jing Yong is from an orphanage in Fujian and is very smart and clever. He is eager to learn to walk and cherishes the opportunity to train and live in the rehabilitation center. He is adaptable and a little naughty, has various strange ideas and seems to have unlimited curiosity.

In order to adapt to the characteristics of Jing Yong and better guide him, the teacher changed the way of training and made him become more cooperative in training by playing with him. Slowly, Jing Yong also understood the importance of rehabilitation training and kept on practicing. Jing Yong is now 7 years old, and this year he has learned to stand and managed to stand independently for 1-3 minutes! It required a lot of sweat, tears and efforts for him to make this progress. Keeping on rehabilitation training, Jing Yong will definitely get better and better, and we believe that one day he will definitely be able to walk independently!

In order to help this orphaned child continue his rehabilitation training and fit into normal social life as soon as possible, we launched a fundraising campaign within our firm, and 84 of our colleagues showed their care and love through donations, which may cover Jing Yong's rehabilitation, nursing, accommodation and other expenses in 2022.

If the essence of human beings is nothingness, it might be a good choice to find some meaning in our life by showing kindness to other others and learning to be grateful in the process of helping others. There are too many things in this world that we are sensible about, but there are also many times when we cannot control our feelings, such as love, friendship, etc. Sense might make us live a more smooth life, but sensibility can make us have more "quality" of life. Helping those in need without expecting any favor in return is a manifestation of self-worth and also can create empathy in others. Therefore, let us not forget to look back at those who have been "left" and "forgotten", so that we can face the unknown of the future hand in hand.

Kindness is a choice, a more character, and also a social virtue. When each of us shows kindness to others, the whole society will be changed into a big warm family. If each of us is willing to stand up in times of crisis and lend a helping hand when needed, there will be no insuperable obstacles for our society. Kindness sounds like a lot of great things, but in fact, it can be expressed by small acts, such as offering your seat to others on a bus, getting a fallen elder up off the floor, sponsoring the education of an underprivileged child, etc. As long as there is kindness in your heart and in your acts, then you are a kind person.

Here, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to our loving colleagues who have been caring about and supporting the Phoenix Public Welfare Program. It is because of your care and love that these children have the opportunities to get rehabilitation and the possibilities to chase their dreams. We believe that when they grow up, they will definitely do their best to help those in need.

