The examination cycle for China's invention patents is expected to be reduced from an average of 20 months to 15 months, according to a five-year plan for patent and trademark examination issued by the CNIPA on Jan 20.

The plan, which specifies development goals and indicators to be reached by 2025, states that a rational increase in the number of applications is one of the administration's major goals.

Efforts will be made to ensure that the number of applications better tallies with national economic development targets, the increase of market entities and the demand for commercial activities, it said.

Meanwhile, malicious patent applications and trademark registrations will be effectively stemmed.

http://english.ipraction.gov.cn/article/ns/202201/371411.html

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.