On January 18, 2022, the CNIPA released the Measures for Quick Examination of Trademark Applications (for Trial Implementation).

With immediate effect, for any trademark application that meets one of the following conditions, quick examination may be requested:

1) It involves the names of major national or provincial projects, programs, scientific and technological infrastructure, events, exhibitions, etc., and the protection of the trademark is urgent;

2) During the period of public emergencies such as especially major natural disasters, especially major accident disasters, especially major public health incidents, and especially major social security incidents, it is directly related to the response to such public emergencies;

3) It is indeed necessary in order to serve the high-quality economic and social development and to promote the implementation of the outline for building a powerful intellectual property country;

4) Others of great practical significance for safeguarding national interests, social public interests or major regional development strategies.

For trademark applications for which the CNIPA approves quick examination,

the examination will be completed within 20 working days, except in special circumstances where the quick examination procedure needs to be terminated.

For details, please refer to the following link:

https://www.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2022/1/18/art_570_172818.html

