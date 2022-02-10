China:
上海、昨年知的財産権事件4万7000件を結審 27%増
上海、昨年知的財産権事件4万7000件を結審 27%増
時間: 2022-02-09
上海市高級人民法院（高裁）の劉暁雲院長は1月21日、上海市第15期人民代表大会第6回会議で活動報告を行い、同市の裁判所は昨年第一審の知的財産権事件を4万7000件結審し、結審数が前年同期比27%増加したと発表した。
劉院長は報告の中で、「上海市は昨年、特許、コア技術、新興産業に対する司法保護を強め、海賊版などの著作権侵害、商標専用権や営業秘密の侵害、不正競争行為などへの制裁を強化した」と強調した。世界的に人気の高い子豚のキャラクター「ペッパピッグ」の商標権侵害事件や、懲罰的損害賠償を適用した「ユニリーバ商標侵害事件」などの事件を審理し、知的財産権を侵害する行為に対する懲罰を拡大し、権利侵害者に高い代価を支払わせ、中国企業と外国企業の正当な権利と利益を平等に守ったと説明した。
出所：中国保護知識産権網
