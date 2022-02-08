China:
산동 제남 최초의 "상표 브랜드 지도소" 게시판
1월 13일, 제남
상표심사협력센터의
첫
번째'상표브랜드지도소'가
물결전자정보산업유한공사에서
상장되었다.상표브랜드지도소의
설립은
제남상표심사협동센터가
지방 경제 발전을
서비스하고 기업
브랜드 육성을
강화하는 조치이다.
쌍방은 공유, 상호
촉진, 윈윈의 원칙에
따라 지도소의
효율적인 운영을
형성하는 새로운
모델을 점차적으로
모색하고 전 사회가
지적재산권 브랜드
의식을
향상시키도록
유도할
것이다.웨이브 전자
정보는 상표 브랜드
지도소를 통해 합작
내용을 제품 상표
신청에서 기업
브랜드 수요로
확대하고 전체 산업
사슬에 점차적으로
복사하여 브랜드의
전체 생명주기
관리를 실시할
것이다.
(출처: 대중일보)
