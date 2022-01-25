The Beijing Intellectual Property Court said it will promote the protection and quality of intellectual property rights by exposing individuals and agents who register trademarks with malicious intent.

The identities of those who disrupt the order of trademark registration will also be disclosed, the court added in its work plan on providing better IPR-related legal services to aid the development of the capital's "two zones", which was issued on Thursday.

The "two zones" are a pilot free trade zone and a national comprehensive demonstration zone for expanding opening-up in the services sector, which are both being developed across Beijing.

Song Yushui, vice-president of the court, said it will monitor IPR disputes involving the two zones, and conduct related research and case analysis in a timely manner.

She added the court will also step up efforts to handle IPR cases involving technologies, trademarks, unfair competition and the cultural industry.

It will also conduct more research on IPR cases in new forms of business, such as the digital economy, as well as disputes caused by the combination of big data and old industries such as catering and tourism.

The work plan also called for further IPR studies focused on new industries such as online education, online healthcare and working from home.

The court, which specializes in dealing with IPR disputes. was established in Beijing in November 2014. Over the past seven years, it has filed more than 120,000 IPR cases, of which some 110,000 have been concluded.

http://english.ipraction.gov.cn/article/ns/202112/367829.html

