1月6日にテレビ会議の形で行われた全国知識産権局局長会議で明らかになったところによると、中国の昨年の特許付与件数は69万6000件、実用新案付与件数は312万件、意匠付与件数は78万6000件だった。

国家知識産権局の申長雨局長は報告の中で、「昨年、中国の知的財産指標は質と量が共に向上する傾向を示している」と指摘した。

昨年、中国国内（香港、マカオ、台湾を除く）の1万人あたり高価値特許保有件数は7.5件に達し、特許協力条約（PCT）に基づく国際特許出願の受理件数は7万3000件となっている。商標の新規登録件数は773万9000件、マドリード・ プロトコルによる国際登録出願件数は5928件、新たに承認された地理的表示（GI）証明商標、団体商標は477件あった。審査の面では、高価値特許の平均審査期間は13.3月に、特許の平均審査期間は18.5月に、商標登録の平均審査期間は4.5月にそれぞれ短縮された。

出所：国家知識産権網

