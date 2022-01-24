The second amendment of the Law of the People's Republic of China on Scientific and Technological Progress on December 24 was passed by the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress at its 32th Meeting.

The Law was introduced and took effect in 1993 and its first amendment was passed in 2007.

As is expected, in the second amendment, unprecedented significance has been attached to the enforcement of intellectual property rights to encourage innovation and the leading role the government will play in planning, managing, and propelling the country's scientific and technological progress. And frontier technologies like artificial intelligence and semiconductors have been defined as crucial areas of development in the amendment.

http://www.chinaipmagazine.com/en/news-show.asp?id=12353

