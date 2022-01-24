ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Trademark Office of the CNIPA issues a notice to incorporate classification changes adopted by the Nice Agreement Concerning the International Classification of Goods and Services for the Purposes of the Registration of Marks (Nice Agreement). These changes are listed in the International Classification of Goods and Services for the Purposes of the Registration of Marks (Nice Classification), which is published by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), and will become effective on January 1, 2022.

The CNIPA has revised the Similar Goods and Services Classification Table in Chinese to incorporate classification changes and modifications, as listed in the Nice Classification (11th edition, version 2022), published by WIPO, that will become effective on January 1, 2022.

The countries party to the Nice Agreement constitute a Special Union within the framework of the Paris Union for the Protection of Industrial Property. They have adopted and apply the Nice Classification for the purposes of the registration of marks.

Each of the countries party to the Nice Agreement is obliged to apply the Nice Classification in connection with the registration of marks, either as the principal classification or as a subsidiary classification, and has to include in the official documents and publications relating to its registrations of marks the numbers of the classes of the Classification to which the goods or services for which the marks are registered belong.

http://www.chinaipmagazine.com/en/news-show.asp?id=12352

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.