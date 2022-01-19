China:
国家知識産権局、知的財産権公共サービスの5カ年計画を発表
最近、国家知識産権局（CNIPA）は、国内で初となる知的財産権公共サービスに関する5カ年計画、「知的財産権公共サービス『十四五』計画」を発表した。
同計画は、「知的財産権強国建設綱要（2021-2035年）及び「『十四五』国家知的財産権保護と運用計画」の中の知的財産権公共サービスに関する戦略的構想を細分化し、具体化したもので、第14次5カ年計画（2021〜25年）期間の知的財産権公共サービス活動のロードマップを描いた。
「計画」は「十四五」期の知的財産権公共サービスの発展目標と主要指標を明確にし、知的財産権公共サービスシステムの整備情報化のインフラ整備公共サービス供給の強化、公共サービス発展基礎の強化——という4つの観点から11の任務と4つの保障措置を掲げた。このほか、技術・イノベーションサポートセンター（TISC）と大学知的財産権情報サービスセンターなどの新規設立数、地方公共サービス機構のカバー率など、幅広い分野の目標値を盛り込んだ。
出所：中国知識産権資訊網
