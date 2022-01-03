China:
2021년도 전국 지적재산권 보호 활동 회의가 베이징에서 개최되었다
12월 21일 전국
지적재산권보호사업회의는
현장형과
온라인형을 통해
동시 개최됐으며,
국가지적재산권국(CNIPA)
후원휘 부국장 등 각
지방
지적재산권관리당국
관계자들이 참석해
올해
지적재산권보호
사업 성과를 총결한
뒤 2022년 중점 과제를
논의했다.
회의에서는'지적재산권
건설
강요(2021년-2035년)','14·5'국가
지적재산권 보호와
운용계획','지적재산권
보호 강화에 관한
의견'을 관철하여
지적재산권의
엄격한 보호, 고급
보호 제도의 보완,
전 과정의
지적재산권 보호를
실현하도록
강조한다.법 집행
활동을 강화하고
보호 체제 개혁을
심화하며 상무
환경을 최적화할
것을 요구한다.
국가
지적재산권국
지적재산권보호사
담당자는 중점
업무의 진전 상황을
설명했고 베이징,
하북, 상하이, 강소,
절강, 하남, 사천
등지의 관계자들은
각자의 활동에 대해
강연을 했다.
자료 출처: 국가
지적재산권국 공식
사이트
