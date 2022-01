ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China

Patent Law in India Anand & Anand The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.

Difference Between Passing Off And Infringement Of The Trade Mark Khurana and Khurana A Trade mark may be defined as a lawfully protected abstract, word, symbol, color, mark, slogan or a mixture of those related to an organization or a selected product that differentiates it from the others accessible within the market.

All You Need To Know About "Well-Known Trademarks" Khurana and Khurana With coming up of the new Trade Mark Rules 2017, a new procedure has been created that allows the Registrar to proclaim a particular trademark as "well known".

Ownership And Forms Of Transfer Of Patents Rights In India- A Primer S&A Law Offices Once a patent for an invention is granted, it is important to consider (1) if the patentee/proprietor of the patent is going to manufacture, market, sell and/or distribute the invention, ...

What Can Be Patented In India? Intepat IP Services Pvt Ltd Sections 3 and 4 of the Indian Patents Act, 1970 specifically state exclusions to what can be patented in India.