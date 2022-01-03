China:
《해남자유무역항 지적재산권보호조례》가 통과되어 내년 1월 1일부터 시행된다.
12월 1일 하이난성
제6차 인민대표대회
상무위원회 제31차
회의에서 을
통과시켰고 2022년 1월
1일부터 시행한다.
이 조례는 중점
분야 지적재산권의
행정 보호에 초점을
두고 총칙, 행정
보호, 사법 보호,
사회 공동 관리,
운용과 서비스, 감독
관리, 법률 책임,
부칙 8장 62조로
구성된다.
해남성
인민대표대회
법제위원회 등운수
부주임의 소개에
따르면'조례'는
국제 수준 높은
경제무역 규칙에
따라 중국 유명
상표에 대한 보호를
확대하고 등록되지
않은 중국 유명
상표에 대해 유형별
보호를
실시한다.조례"동일하거나
유사하지 않은
상품이나 용역에
사용되는 미등록
상표는 중국에서
미등록 유명 상표를
복제, 모방 또는
번역하고 대중을
오인하여 유명
상표권자의 이익을
해칠 수 있는 경우
하이난
자유무역항에서
사용 금지”。
영업비밀보호에
있어 감시관리
모델을 개혁하고
에서 규정한
영업비밀민사재판에서의
거증책임 전환
규칙을 행정보호에
도입하여
권리자의'거증난'문제를
해결한다.
자료 출처: 중국
침범 타격 작업망
