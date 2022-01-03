광동성 시장감독관리국(지적재산권국)은 전문시장 지적재산권 보호 전문 행동을 전개한 이래 모두 291건의 특허와 상표권 침해 사건을 처벌했다.

올해 광둥은 건축 자재, 자동차 부품, 전기, 가구, 의류, 일용 잡화, 농산물 등 분야에서 223개 전문 시장을 선정해 지적재산권 보호 실태를 조사하고 분석 결과를 정리한 보고서를 내놨다.'2021년 광둥성 전문시장 지적재산권 보호 현황 조사 보고서'에 따르면 지적재산권 분쟁의 신속 처리 체제를 확립한 전문시장은 71곳으로 전체의 31.83%를 차지했다.또 지식재산권 보호 메커니즘을 확립한 전문시장은 전체의 28.7%인 총 64곳이었다.

전문 시장에서의 지적재산권 침해 행위에 대응하기 위해 광동성 시장감독국은 감독과 집행을 강화하고 중대한 사건과 사회 영향이 비교적 큰 사건을 제때에 처벌하여 감독 효율을 높일 것이다.

자료 출처: 중국 지적재산권 정보망

