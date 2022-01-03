From December 1, 2021, the CNIPA will collect fees for international phase of PCT applications based on the amounts in CNY published by the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO).

For the PCT applications filed and received on or after December 1, 2021, and the requests for preliminary examination received on or after December 1, 2021, CNIPA will charge the relevant fees based on the following standards:

1) International Filing Fee

International application document within 30 pages: CNY9260 Per page in excess of 30 CNY100 E-filing Reductions (for PDF format) CNY1390 E-filing Reductions (for XML format) CNY2090

2) Formality Fee CNY1390

The WIPO will annually publish the amounts in CNY of fees payable for international phase of PCT applications and the amounts are to be valid for one year. However, if there are big changes in currency exchange rates, the amounts in CNY will be adjusted accordingly.

https://www.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2021/11/27/art_332_171743.html

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.