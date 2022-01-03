The CNIPA released the English-language Guidelines for the Legal Protection and Enforcement of Chinese Trademarks. The Guidelines "introduce China's trademark protection system in detail, covering the entire process of registration application, review, opposition, infringement and relief, and provides online search, online application, and trademark protection strategies.".

You can download the full text of the Guidelines from the following link.

