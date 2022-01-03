On May 10, 2021, the CNIPA issued a notice which clearly stated that "By the end of 2021, the average examination period for trademark registration will stabilize at less than 4 months, and the period for trademark registration that meets general situations will be reduced from 8 months to 7 months". The so-called "general situations" means that the formalities for registration of a trademark application are in place, and the trademark application can be directly granted a preliminary approval or rejected upon examination, and there is no follow-up procedure such as rejection review or opposition. For trademark applications that meet general situations, the average registration period from the date of filing to the announcement of trademark registration is reduced to seven months.

In order to allow the public to effectively and equally benefit from the reform of innovation environment, and also in order to enhance the satisfaction of the public, the trademark office of the CNIPA formulated the Opinions on Determining the Scope of Trademark Applications That Meet General Situations ("Opinions") based on their experiences in trademark examination. The Opinions is aimed to precisely determine the scope of trademark applications that meet general situations, promote the reduction of trademark registration period in accordance with the law, and thus enable the trademark applications that meet general situations to truly benefit from the reform.

http://sbj.cnipa.gov.cn/gzdt/202111/t20211108_336502.html

