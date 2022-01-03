In November, 2021, China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) issued Announcement No. 462, releasing the Guidelines for Trademark Examination and Trial ("Guidelines"), effective January 1, 2022, to supersede the previous Standards for Trademark Examination and Trial.

The Guidelines is aimed to standardize the procedures for trademark examination and trial and ensure that the application of laws and standards in all procedures of trademark examination and trial are consistent. Since the implementation of the Trademark Law in 1983, this is the first comprehensive set of trademark examination and trial standards which cover the whole proceedings of trademark prosecution. The issuance of the Guidelines as a normative announcement of the CNIPA is a great milestone in the development of trademark-related regulations.

