북경 캉신사무소 파트너 동연연 변호사가'중국 우수 지적재산권 변호사 신예 랭킹 TOP10'랭킹에 올랐다!

이번 차트는 지산보&지산력이 내놓은 것으로 지산보 지적재산권 재판 문서고와 최근 2년간 심의된 안건을 바탕으로 안건 수량, 전형적인 사례 수량, 안건 승소율, 집업변호사 및 경력, 의뢰인의 질, 영예 등 여러 차원에서 출마 변호사에게 점수를 매긴다.

동연연이 변호사

변호사 소개

동연연 변호사, 중국정법대학 법학 학사, 중국인민대학 민상법학 석사, 십여 년의 상표 지적재산권 대리 소송 경험을 가지고 대량의 상표 이의, 무효 등 행정 확권 사건을 처리했다. 대리 고객은 행정 경로와 사법 경로를 통해 유명 상표를 성공적으로 인정했다.여러 기업에 지적재산권 고문 서비스를 제공하고 상표 구조, 기업 권익 유지 등 측면에서 기업을 위해 지적재산권 브랜드 전략을 구축한다.

전문 업무

지적재산권 소송, 지적재산권 고문, 상표대리

