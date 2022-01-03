China:
캉신 파트너 동연연이'중국 우수 지적재산권 변호사 신예 랭킹 TOP10'에 선정되었습니다!
북경 캉신사무소
파트너 동연연
변호사가'중국
우수 지적재산권
변호사 신예 랭킹
TOP10'랭킹에 올랐다!
이번 차트는
지산보&지산력이
내놓은 것으로
지산보 지적재산권
재판 문서고와 최근
2년간 심의된 안건을
바탕으로 안건 수량,
전형적인 사례 수량,
안건 승소율,
집업변호사 및 경력,
의뢰인의 질, 영예
등 여러 차원에서
출마 변호사에게
점수를 매긴다.
동연연이 변호사
변호사 소개
동연연 변호사,
중국정법대학 법학
학사, 중국인민대학
민상법학 석사, 십여
년의 상표
지적재산권 대리
소송 경험을 가지고
대량의 상표 이의,
무효 등 행정 확권
사건을 처리했다.
대리 고객은 행정
경로와 사법 경로를
통해 유명 상표를
성공적으로
인정했다.여러
기업에 지적재산권
고문 서비스를
제공하고 상표 구조,
기업 권익 유지 등
측면에서 기업을
위해 지적재산권
브랜드 전략을
구축한다.
전문 업무
지적재산권 소송,
지적재산권 고문,
상표대리
