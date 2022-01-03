1146590a.jpg

北京康瑞律师事务所合伙人佟燕燕律师荣登"中国优秀知识产权律师新锐榜TOP10"榜单！

本次榜单由知产宝&知产力推出，基于知产宝知识产权裁判文书库，以及近两年度已审结案件，从案件数量、典型案例数量、案件胜诉率、执业律所及从业经历、委托人质量、荣誉等多个维度为参选律师评分。

1146590b.jpg

佟燕燕

北京康瑞律师事务所 合伙人

律师简介

佟燕燕律师，中国政法大学法学学士，中国人民大学民商法法学硕士，拥有十多年的商标知识产权代理诉讼经验，处理过大量商标异议、无效等行政确权案件，代理客户通过行政途径和司法途径成功认定驰名商标。为多家企业提供知识产权顾问服务，在商标布局、企业维权等方面为企业建立知识产权品牌战略。

业务专长

知识产权诉讼、知识产权顾问、商标代理

