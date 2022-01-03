「海南自由貿易港 知的財産権保護条例」が12月1日、海南省第6期人民代表大会常務委員会第31回会議で可決され、2022年1月1日より施行することになった。

同条例は、重点分野の知的財産権の行政保護に焦点を絞り、総則、行政保護、司法保護、社会共同ガバナンス、運用とサービス、監督管理、法律責任、付則の8章62条からなる。

海南省人民代表大会法制委員会の鄧雲秀副主任によると、「条例」は国際的なハイレベル経済貿易規則に準じて中国馳名商標に対する保護を拡大し、未登録の中国馳名商標に対してカテゴリを跨ぐ保護を与える規則を導入した。「条例」は、「同一又は類似でない商品または役務について使用した未登録商標が、中国で未登録の馳名商標を複製、模倣又は翻訳したものであって、かつ公衆を誤認させ、馳名商標権者の利益に損害を与えるおそれがある場合には、海南自由貿易港内での使用が禁止される」と規定している。

営業秘密の保護では、監視管理モデルを刷新し、「不正競争防止法」で規定された営業秘密民事裁判における挙証責任転換の規則を行政保護に導入し、権利者の「挙証難」問題を解決することとしている。

出所：中国打撃侵権工作網

