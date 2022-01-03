China:
広東省、291件の専門市場知的財産権侵害事件を処罰
広東省市場監督管理局（知識産権局）は、専門市場における知的財産権保護特別行動を実施して以来、合計291件の特許及び商標侵害事件を処罰したことがわかった。
今年、広東は、建築資材、自動車部品、電気製品、家具、アパレル、日用雑貨、農産物などの分野から223の専門市場を選び、知的財産権保護状況に関する調査を行い、その結果を分析した報告書をまとめた。「2021年広東省専門市場知的財産権保護状況調査報告書」によると、
知的財産権紛争の迅速処理メカニズムを確立している専門市場は71社あり、全体の31.83%を占めている。また、知的財産権保護メカニズムを確立している専門市場は全体の28.7%を占める64社であった。
専門市場における知的財産権侵害行為に対応するため、広東省市場監督局は、監視管理および法執行を強化し、重大な事件や社会的に影響が大きい事件を速やかに処罰し、監視管理の効率を高める構えである。
出所：中国知識産権資訊網
