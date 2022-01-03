China:
강소성 서주시, 상표 관련 지재 민사 사건 의 소송 조정 연용 체제 를 확립 하다
최근강소성
서주시 지식재산권국
과
중급인민법원공동쌍방은
알고 있는 재산권
보호 엔화의 연계
체제 구축을
공동으로 추진하고
상표 관련 지적
재산권 민사 분쟁의
적시에서 효과적
방어와 해결 방법의
다각화로
합의했다.
같은 규정시 중급
인민 법원은
조정원의 연수
훈련을 실시하고
조정 활동으로
직면하는 법률
문제의 해결을
지원한다.쌍방은
전문적인 담당자를
지정하여 사건 관련
자료의 이송 지원
협정 이행 상황을
포함한다
출소: 중국
지식재산권
보호망
